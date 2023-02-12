Home » News » Movies » Kiara, Sidharth Mumbai Reception: Kiara Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Body Fitting Dress, Sid Dazzles

Kiara, Sidharth Mumbai Reception: Kiara Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Body Fitting Dress, Sid Dazzles

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they pose at their Mumbai reception. The couple tied the knot on Feb. 7.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 21:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their wedding reception. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their wedding reception. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

We bow down to you, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! The couple has been surprising us with their wedding outfit choices since the word go! After rocking a casual look for their first appearance as a married couple, Kiara and Sid opted to glam things up at their Mumbai reception. The couple stepped out on the red carpet of their Mumbai reception looking drop-dead gorgeous!

Kiara ditched the traditional look for a chic white and black outfit. She styled it with a massive emerald necklace and tied her hair back into a neat bun. On the other hand, Sidharth had our hearts with the dazzling jacket which he paired with black pants. Sid and Kiara held hands as they posed for the cameras.

Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they pose at their reception in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)" width="853" height="1280" class="size-full wp-image-7064617" /> Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they pose at their reception in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Advertisement

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra at their reception in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Kiara and Sidharth are hosting the media and their friends from the industry in a hotel in Mumbai. Several stars have already arrived, including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Anupam Kher.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: February 12, 2023, 21:38 IST
last updated: February 12, 2023, 21:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Shah Rukh Khan, Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Sidharth-Kiara Wedding, Shahid Kapoor's OTT Debut, Hindi Adaptation Of Wastelanders Are The Biggest Entertainment News This Week