We bow down to you, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra! The couple has been surprising us with their wedding outfit choices since the word go! After rocking a casual look for their first appearance as a married couple, Kiara and Sid opted to glam things up at their Mumbai reception. The couple stepped out on the red carpet of their Mumbai reception looking drop-dead gorgeous!

Kiara ditched the traditional look for a chic white and black outfit. She styled it with a massive emerald necklace and tied her hair back into a neat bun. On the other hand, Sidharth had our hearts with the dazzling jacket which he paired with black pants. Sid and Kiara held hands as they posed for the cameras.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they pose at their reception in Mumbai. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Kiara and Sidharth are hosting the media and their friends from the industry in a hotel in Mumbai. Several stars have already arrived, including Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Anupam Kher.

