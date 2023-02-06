Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra reportedly hosted their sangeet on Sunday night and it was a night to remember. A new report claimed that the couple hosted an epic night that went on till 4 am. The Sangeet, which is the first of the many ceremonies planned before the nuptials, took place at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The ceremony was attended by the couples’ families and guests, likely including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Isha Ambani.

According to a Pinivilla report, Kiara and Sidharth reportedly kicked off the celebrations at 11 pm and the couple joined their respective families to bring the house down. “The function kickstarted at around 11 pm and went on till about 4 am, where the guests danced their hearts out. In terms of performances, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s families gave two separate performances on the actors’ popular chartbusters, and the couple even joined them on stage," the source told the publication.

“Today is also a busy day for the soon-to-be-married couple and the baaraatis with functions lined up in the morning, and a party in the evening," the insider added. It was also reported that DJ Ganesh, who was the DJ at Karan’s 50th birthday bash, flew down to Jaisalmer to attend the wedding and will also be performing. It is unclear if he was also the DJ at the alleged Sangeet.

Originally, it was reported that Sidharth and Kiara are getting married on February 6. However, on Sunday night, reports began doing the rounds claiming that the wedding date has been changed. The couple is now getting married on February 7.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 to which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

