Kiara Advani Is Splitting Image of Her Mother and Latter's Throwback Wedding Pics Are Proof

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding pictures have been ruling social media ever since the two stars tied the knot. While fans are still in complete awe of their dreamy wedding, now Kiara’s mother’s throwback pictures from her wedding have also surfaced online.

In a series of throwback pictures shared by a fan page on Instagram, Kiara’s mother can be seen dressed as a bride in a pink saree. Her bridal look seems very much similar to that of her daughter, Kiara. One of the photos also featured Kiara’s parents holding hands in the same way the actress and Sidharth did at their wedding. Check out the pictures here:

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, “They look so alike." Another comment read, “Wow her is mother is so beautiful."

Last year, Kiara also shared throwback pictures from her parent’s wedding and wrote, “Here’s one of my favourite pictures of my parents❤️ I’ve always looked up to them for the perfect marriage! Their blessings are always with me.. now I need YOURS! Also, some advice please, kyunki sab kehte hai - shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai. Kya sachi badal jaata hai?"

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 7. It was an intimate ceremony with inly family members and close friends in attendance. Kiara wore a Manish Malhotra-designed pink lehenga with heavy diamond and emerald jewellery for her wedding day, whereas Sidharth was dressed in a stunning sherwani.

The couple announced their wedding in a dreamy online post. “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai," they wrote in a joint post. Later, they shared a dreamy snippet from their royal wedding. The video began with Kiara Advani walking to the stage, where Sidharth was waiting for her. The actress walked out with her brothers with ‘phoolon ki chadar’ over her head. Sidharth looked at his watch and pretended to be waiting for her as she danced on her way. She stepped on the stage while dancing to a rendition of Ranjha from their film Shershaah.

