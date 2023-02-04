Kiara Advani seems to have confirmed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married. On Saturday morning, the actress was snapped by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as she was reportedly leaving for Jaisalmer with her family. The actress sported a simple white outfit and layered it with a pink stole. She kept her hair open and flaunted her million-dollar smile as she also waved at the paparazzi.

Soon after the video was shared online, fans reacted to it and expressed excitement for the Shershaah stars’ wedding. “IT’S REALLY HAPPENING OMG," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user shared, “Cannot keep calm finally it’s happening, I am screaming." “Eagerly waiting for her bridal look," a third comment read. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

Various reports claim that Kiara and Sidharth are likely to tie the knot on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5. Reportedly, several big names including Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Isha Ambani, Ram Charan, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput among others will attend the much-awaited wedding.

Recently, a report by Bollywood Life claimed that the Mission Majnu star’s family is preparing a musical performance to welcome Kiara into the family. “The song is choreographed by the family member of Sidharth only and the dance performance by the family members is going to leave Kiara teary-eyed. Kiara and Sidharth will also be doing their special loved fill performance," the report mentioned. Not just this, but is also being said that Shahid Kapoor will also be keeping his Koffee With Karan promise and will perform at Sidharth and Kiara’s Sangeet ceremony.

On Friday afternoon, celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nagda seemed to have confirmed Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. She took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she was travelling to Rajasthan for a ‘big fat Indian wedding’. Although the mehendi artist did not reveal anything, it was being speculated that she was visiting Jaisalmer for Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

Read all the Latest Movies News here