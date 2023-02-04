The wedding season in Bollywood this year has already begun. After actress Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, rumoured couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be the next B-town stars to get married. The duo will reportedly tie the knot on February 6 in the presence of their families and close friends.

Reports about their pre-wedding festivities and D-day have taken over the internet since last month. Now, as per a report by IndiaToday.in, Kiara Advani’s RC 15 co-star Ram Charan will be among the handful of celebs who will grace the wedding ceremony. Sidharth and Kiara have reportedly sent out invitations ahead of their big day. The publication states that Kiara Advani has also invited Ram Charan, with whom she has been shooting for an S Shankar film, to attend her wedding. This doesn’t come as a surprise to Kiara and Ram Charan fans as she had previously referred to the RRR star as a “close buddy."

Besides Ram Charan, Kiara’s Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, and his wife Mira Rajput are also all set to grace the lavish ceremony, reported IndiaToday.in. “Sidharth and Kiara are very close to some of their director and producer friends and they plan to invite them to the wedding as well. The names that are confirmed so far are Karan Johar and Ashvini Yardi who are both very close to the couple. Apart from them, the Shershaah jodi also plans to invite their co-stars like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani, and others," a source revealed.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are reportedly getting married after dating for quite some time. The main ceremony is expected to take place on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, following pre-wedding festivities on February 4 and 5, which will include sangeet, mehendi, and haldi ceremonies. After their wedding ceremony, Sidharth and Kiara intend to organize two receptions: one for the groom’s family in Delhi and one for their film industry friends in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara Advani has most recently appeared in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15 with Ram Charan.

Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, was last seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. On January 20, the film premiered on OTT platform Netflix. The actor will next appear in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. In addition to other projects, he has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

