Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding Date Postponed? GoT Stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie Expecting Second Baby

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are in Jaisalmer to get married. While it was first reported that the couple was marrying on February 6, Monday, in the regal ceremony, it is now being reported that the couple is getting married on February 7. Kiara and Sidharth are yet to comment on the reports.

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are about to become a family of four. Harington, 36, announced that he and his wife, 35, are expecting their second child together - over two years after the birth of their son.

Ever since Rakhi Sawant made her relationship official with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, their tumultuous relationship has been hitting the headlines. The actress, earlier this week, levelled some severe accusations against Adil. The 44-year-old had claimed that her ‘marriage is in danger’ as her husband was involved in an extramarital affair. And on Saturday night, her husband reacted with a message of his own.Adil took to Instagram on Saturday night to share his reaction to Rakhi Sawant’s cheating allegations. He accused her of mistreating him too.

Shah Rukh Khan’s first co-star Renuka Shahane is on her way to watch Pathaan. Interestingly, her actor-husband ​Ashutosh Rana shared the screen with SRK in the film and played the role of Col Luthra. The actress shared a photo with Rana and wrote that she is going to watch Pathaan and King Khan had the most adorable response to it as usual.

Jennifer Lawrence will be seen in the film Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler and the trailer was released earlier this week. While the clip was full of humour and mystery, what attracted desi fans, even more, was Jennifer wearing a Manish Malhotra lehenga. The actress donned an ivory lehenga from Manish’s Mijwan collection. Now, the ace designer took to social media to express his feelings about the same.

