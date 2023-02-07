Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Groom's Guests Outnumber Bride's; Know Everything About Guest List

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot today in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. Ahead of their wedding, several details have been coming out. Now, as per the latest report, the groom-to-be’s guest list has outnumbered the bride-to-be’s list. Around 17 guests have arrived so far from Sidharth’s side while 10 people have come from Kiara’s family so far, reports IANS. Sidharth and Kiara landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday with their respective family members. Sidharth was accompanied by his father Sunil Malhotra, his mother Reema Malhotra and brother Harshad Malhotra among others reported the publication.

Also Read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: First Video From Haldi Out; Family Performs at Sangeet; Juhi Chawla in Jaisalmer

Advertisement

On February 6, Sidharth’s uncle Jaideep Bhalla, aunt Eraseli, grandmother Harcharan Bhalla, niece Avani, aunt Ambika Hora, uncle Ashok Hora, cousins Rohan Malhotra, Momina Noor, Ishita Bhardwaj, Vaibhav Bhardwaj, Arjun Hora, Arjun’s wife Zoya Hora, nephew Adhiraj Malhotra arrived at the wedding.

Kiara Advani’s guests include her father Jagdeep Advani, mother Genevieve Advani, Ishaan Advani and grandmother, her brother Mishal Advani, aunt Sumita Advani, uncle Harish Advani, grandmother Valerie Advani, aunt Shaheen Agarwal and relatives Ishita Advani and Karma Vivaan. The bride’s guest list at the wedding includes people from Bollywood as well as business families. The most special is her childhood friend Isha Ambani. Isha and her husband had reached Jaisalmer airport by their private charter at around 9.30 p.m. on Sunday night.

The couple’s common friend Karan Johar was on the list from both sides. Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, film producers Aarti Shetty, Pooja Shetty and many others will attend the wedding.

Apart from this, Kiara’s Bollywood friend Shahid Kapoor came with his wife Meera and Karan Johar on Sunday morning. Actress Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, and actor Ishaan Chandok will also attend the wedding.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s first film was Shershaah. Reportedly, the couple fell in love while working on the film and dated for a couple of years before deciding to get married.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here