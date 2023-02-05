Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married soon. The couple has been dating for a while and now, they are preparing to exchange their vows. While we wait for Kiara and Sidharth to drop the first wedding pictures, we came across an old media interaction of the bride-to-be in which she spoke about having children.

Back in 2019, when Kiara was promoting Jugjugg Jeeyo, the actress was asked about her thoughts on pregnancy. As reported by KoiMoi, Kiara confessed she wants to have babies and wants to have babies only so that she could eat without thinking twice. “I only want to get pregnant so that I can eat whatever I want and let go," she admitted.

When she was asked if she would ever have twins, and what would she want, Kiara replied, “I just want to healthy children that God will gift me." She added that she would want to have one boy and one girl.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot on February 6 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The couple reached the venue with their respective family members on Saturday. Ace designer Manish Malhotra was also seen accompanying the bride-to-be. At the Jaisalmer airport, the family members of the bride and groom were also seen interacting with the paparazzi.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 to which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

Sidharth and Kiara’s dating rumours first began when they were filming for their first film together, Shershaah. Their chemistry on and off screen was undeniable.

Read all the Latest Movies News here