Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Malaika Arora Heads To Jaisalmer, Is She Attending the Shaadi?

Lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making the headlines for a long time and today, the couple has finally tied the knot in a big-fat wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They have tied the knot in presence of their families and close friends. While the guests arrived in advance at the wedding, now, a video of Malaika Arora at the airport is going viral on social media. In the clip, Malaika is seen looking gorgeous sporting blue denim pants, a white top and a trench coat.

In a video posted by Bollywood paparazzi, Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Malaika looks uber cool in casuals. The actress is seen stepping out of the car, as she makes her way to the entrance of the airport. The actress had a pair of chunky shades on and she made a super stylish fashion statement with her airport look.

Going by the caption to the post, the actress is allegedly going to Rajasthan to attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the baaraat will arrive at around 4 pm, after which the wedding rituals will begin. “While the decor and other prep for today has already begun, the wedding is scheduled for evening. After the nuptials, Sid and Kiara will post the pictures on Instagram, and there is also an intimate reception and a party organised in the later part of the day. On the other hand, yesterday was comparatively less busy, as the guests spent time mingling with each other. A singer also performed in the evening. As far as the food is concerned, it’s a mix of many cuisines," informs a source in the know.

Meanwhile, reportedly just like many other Bollywood couples, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra too have a no phone policy at their wedding. However, many pics and videos are expected to come out on social media, once the soon-to-be married couple makes it Insta official themselves first. A few people from the film industry have also reached Jaisalmer to be a part of the celebrations, including Juhi Chawla, Karan Johar, and Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput. Apparently, Karan and Shahid even danced on “Kaala Chashma" yesterday.

