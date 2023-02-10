Kiara Advani’s brother Mishaal Advani had the sweetest surprise for her sister and her husband Sidharth Anand. Mishaal took to Instagram recently to share a video of his performance at Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. It was earlier reported that Mishaal has a performance ready for his sister’s wedding. The video he shared on social media shows him dressed in black attire and singing a song titled ‘Muse.’

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Teri Aankhon Se Yaad Aya Meri Baaton Mein Pyaar." Watch it here:

Kiara reacted to her brother’s video by dropping a couple of emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their Mumbai reception on February 12 at the St. Regis Hotel. Times of India reported that the couple has invited Vikram Batram’s brother Vishal Batra to the reception. Sidharth played the role of Vikram Batra in his biopic, Shershaah. This was his first film with Kiara Advani who played the role of Batra’s fiance. Batra lost his life in the Kargil War.

A couple of days after his wedding with Kiara, new ‘dulha’ Sidharth changed his Instagram display picture and it is one of the most adorable photos from their wedding. The groom’s new Insta DP is a photo of him and Kiara looking at each other with their hands folded. Sidharth shared the photo on his wedding day along with a couple of more photos. The couple tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace in the presence of their close friends and family members.

The ceremony was attended by Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta among others.

