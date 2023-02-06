Sidharth Malhotra is hunting for the perfect love nest for his soon-to-be wife Kiara Advani if a new report is to be believed. Sidharth and Kiara are getting married in Jaisalmer this week. The couple has been dating for a while are and expected to tie the knot on February 7 in the regal wedding venue. While fans eagerly await the wedding pictures, a new report has claimed that Sid has been busy house-hunting lately.

A source told Mid-Day that Sidharth is looking for a sea-facing house in Juhu for him and his soon-to-be wife Kiara. The insider claimed that the Mission Majnu star, who has been living in Bandra all this while, wants to move into a bigger space and an undisturbed view of the sea.

“Sidharth is keen on having a sea-facing home, just like his Bandra pad that offers him an unrestricted view of the Arabian Sea," the insider claimed. Apparently, the actor has seen a few properties, including a sea-facing house that costs a whopping Rs 70 crore.

“The property comes with a fat price tag of R70 crore. However, Sidharth will check out all the shortlisted houses again before zeroing in one. After their shaadi, the couple will move into his Pali Hill home till his dream bungalow is ready," the source said.

Meanwhile, Kiara and Sidharth are getting married at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace. The couple reached the venue with their respective family members on Saturday. Ace designer Manish Malhotra was also seen accompanying the bride-to-be. At the Jaisalmer airport, the family members of the bride and groom were also seen interacting with the paparazzi.

Reports are also rife that Sidharth and Kiara will be hosting their wedding reception on February 12 to which not only Bollywood celebrities but media personnel will also be invited. According to a report in India Today, Kiara and Sidharth will be hosting a wedding reception in Mumbai on February 12, and they will invite the media to attend as guests. The couple wishes to celebrate their marriage with everyone who has supported their journey.

