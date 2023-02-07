Home » News » Movies » Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Samantha Sends Wishes, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Says 'Sorry'

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding: Samantha Sends Wishes, Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Says 'Sorry'

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are officially married. The Shershaah co-star tied the knot in Jaisalmer in the presence of their family members.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially husband and wife now. The couple tied the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, today, after three years of dating. The Shershaah co-stars dropped their first pictures as newlyweds on social media a while back.

“Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," Sidharth and Kiara wrote on their respective posts. Kiara Advani opted for a pastel pink lehenga for the wedding, which is rumoured to be designed by Manish Malhotra. Sidharth complemented her ladylove in an ivory sherwani.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela, Bhumi Pednekar and Manish Malhotra were among the first celebrities who sent their best wishes to Sidharth and Kiara. Samantha wrote, “Congratulations!!!" While Upasana apologised for not attending the wedding. “Congratulations! This is so beautiful. Sorry we couldn’t be there. Lots of love to both of you."

Bhumi commented, “Congratulations," alongside a series of red heart emojis. Actor Aditya Seal wrote, “Congratulations love."

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding took place at Suryagarh Palace. The ceremony was attended by Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla and husband Jay Mehta. Shahid and Kiara co-starred in the film Kabir Singh. Karan Johar has been a mentor to both bride and groom. He launched Sidharth in 2012 film Student Of The Year. While Kiara has been directed by Karan Johar in Lust Stories. She has also worked in Karan Johar’s productions like Shershaah, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Guilty and Good Newwz.

