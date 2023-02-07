Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding sangeet reportedly took place on Monday night. While most reports suggest it was a night to remember for the couple and guests, a new report claims that Sidharth’s father, Sunil Malhotra’s health deteriorated midway into the ceremony. According to Times Now, Sid’s father began vomiting and a doctor was brought in immediately.

“Sidharth’s father was soon treated in his room and after a rest of two hours, he was stable. During the same time, the couple decided to continue to music on low volume for the guests and soon returned to the sangeet ceremony. As per our sources, Sidharth’s father is stable now and the function went on till 2:30 am at night," the report claimed. News18 cannot confirm the authenticity of the report.

Meanwhile, an India Today report claimed that Karan Johar and Shahid Kapoor fulfilled the promise to dance at Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. While it wasn’t Dola Re Dola, they did dance on Kaala Chasma. The entertainment portal also claimed that the groom-to-be Sidharth also joined Kiara’s brother Mishaal who was singing a medley for her. Not just this, but reportedly, Hari and Sukhmani bands also set the musical night on fire and compelled everyone to tap their feet.

Advertisement

The sangeet and mehendi functions took place on Monday at the Suryagarh Palace. An IANS report revealed a special mandap has been decorated with indigenous and foreign flowers in Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace hotel for the wedding ceremony. The Haldi ceremony was held early in the morning where turmeric paste was applied to the bodies of the bride and the groom. The varmala and the pheras are scheduled to take place in the courtyard of the hotel. A special ‘bavdi’ has been set up for this purpose. According to reports, the pheras will happen between 2pm and 4pm.

Read all the Latest Movies News here