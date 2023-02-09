When Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot two days back, their wedding pictures broke the internet. Literally. However, do you know that the Shershaah stars’ wedding pictures have now also become the most liked celeb wedding pictures on Instagram?

While Kiara Advani’s wedding post has over 13 million likes so far, nearly 10 million people have liked the same post on Sidharth’s timeline. Collectively, over 23 million people have liked Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding pictures as of now.

Advertisement

Sidharth and Kiara are followed by Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot in December 2021. Their wedding posts have 20.4 million likes. Suniel Shetty’s actress daughter Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul’s wedding post has also been liked by 8.3 million Instagram users. The two tied the knot last month only.

Besides these, Alia Bhatt’s wedding pictures were liked by over 13.19 million people in April 2021. While Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s dreamy pictures were liked by 10.7 million fans approximately, nearly 7.8 million users also liked Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s pics. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are also in line with a little over 6.7 million likes on their wedding post collectively.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jaisalmer in presence of their family members and close friends. The duo released their first wedding pictures late at night on the same day and left fans in complete awe. In one of the photos, Sidharth and Kiara were seen greeting each other with folded hands. In another click, Sidharth was seen planting a kiss on her wife’s cheek. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Kiara wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

The newlywed couple is now in Delhi where they will be hosting a reception. Reportedly, the two stars will then head to Mumbai on February 10 where they will be hosting another star-studded reception.

Read all the Latest Movies News here