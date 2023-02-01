Rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding have been circulating all over the internet for the last few weeks. The couple is rumoured to have been dating for quite some time, however, they have not publicly acknowledged or confirmed their relationship yet. Despite the speculations over their impending wedding, the duo has remained silent.

Amid all this, the Govinda Naam Mera actress was recently snapped by the paparazzi outside the house of renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra, reportedly for her last-minute outfit fittings.

Meanwhile, several media reports also claim that Sidharth Malhotra is also in Delhi to check wedding preparations.

According to a report in ETimes, Sidharth and Kiara are planning to tie the knot in the first week of this month. Reportedly, their wedding will take place on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th," a source revealed to the publication.

The report further quoted the source as saying, “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security." Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani co-starred in the film Shershaah.

During the success bash of Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra was questioned by the paparazzi, “Shaadi kab hai (When is the wedding)?" Reacting to this, the actor blushed and chuckled. “Mission Majnu, Mission Majnu," he said.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. S Shankar is directing the blockbuster. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was released on OTT on January 20. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

