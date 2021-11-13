Kiara Advani Spices up Internet in Yellow Saree, Kabir Singh Co-star Shahid Kapoor Has This Reaction

The chemistry of the lead pair of the film Kabir Singh seems to have transcended off screen. The pairing of Kiara Advani’s Preeti and Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir was extremely loved by the audience. Both the actors are known to be good friends in real life as well. The case in point is Shahid’s comment on the new poster of Kiara’s upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in main roles, the film’s posters were released yesterday.

Read: Katrina, Vicky Draw up Bollywood Guest List for Dec Wedding; Sidharth, Kiara, Varun and More Celebs Invited

Advertisement

Kiara, who unveiled her character with the poster on Instagram, wrote, “Aur yeh hoon main (And this is me) followed by a crown emoji. In the poster, titled ‘Govinda ki naughty girlfriend,’ the actress looks stunning, clad in a yellow saree. “The exact tadka this story needs, I’m coming to spice things up. Join the chaos in the year’s biggest entertainer,” read the caption. The post received a lot of appreciation within minutes. However, it was Kiara’s former co-star who had the best reaction. “Yellow saari and Kiara Advani. Trust me it’s a killer combination," wrote Shahid in comments. Kiara aka Preeti dropped several yellow heart emojis in reply. Dharma movies, the production house backing the film, also commented via its official Instagram account. Referring to Kiara’s character Dimple in her last released film, Shershaah, the comment read, “Safe to say you bring the ‘dimple’ to a lot of smiles.”

Kiara Advani Stuns In White And Yellow Lehenga, Check Out The Diva’s Best Ethnic Wear Looks

Last month while speaking to Pinkvilla, Kiara hinted at the possibility of another collaboration with Shahid. The two actors have also featured in the dance number, Yo Yo Honey Singh's Urvashi 2.0, together. When asked if any team project is likely, Kiara said, “Conversations keep happening in general, but a really good script has to come. We have spoken about it. But hoping to, yea, we would love to collaborate on something super soon.”

Kiara is also waiting for her films - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Jug Jugg Jeeyo to release next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.