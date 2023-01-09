Home » News » Movies » Kiara Advani Sports Bridal Look for a Wedding Commercial, Fans Ask 'Where is Sidharth Malhotra'

Kiara Advani Sports Bridal Look for a Wedding Commercial, Fans Ask 'Where is Sidharth Malhotra'

Kiara Advani will reportedly tie the sacred knot with Sidharth Malhotra next month. She starred in a wedding commercial which got all the fans excited for a real wedding.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: January 09, 2023, 13:56 IST

Mumbai, India

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will reportedly get married this year. While the duo are yet to make their relationship official, fans leave no opportunity to tease them. Recently, Kiara was a part of a wedding commercial where she donned a bridal look. The moment she shared the same on her Instagram handle, fans gushed about her look and also started asking about Sidharth Malhotra.

One of them wrote, Can’t wait for Sid and Kiara Wedding!! Love from 🇲🇾 ❤️😍, while the other comment read, “agar Siddharth Malhotra isme hote toh jyada shi rehta". “Sab thik hae lekin groom ka maja nahi aaya .. siddharth hote toh bat kuch aur thi". Looks like the whole nation is awaiting Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara may have been tight lipped about their romance, but their public appearances speak volumes about their relationship. They are often spotted together at parties and recently celebrated the New Year together in Dubai. There are speculations that the two will get married in Jaisalmer in the first week of February. Reportedly, it would be a fort wedding with close friends and family in attendance.

The duo reportedly fell in love while shooting for their film ‘Shershaah’. The film based on the life of Vikram Batra turned out to be a hit and received widespread appreciation. They recently appeared in a TV commercial together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is currently awaiting the release of Mission Majnu. He would be starring alongside Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film is slated to release on Netflix on January 20. Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Yodha with Disha Patani and Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

Kiara on the other hand was last seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. The actress is currently shooting for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ with Kartik Aaryan.

first published: January 09, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated: January 09, 2023, 13:56 IST
