Kiara Advani Spotted at Rumoured Boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra's Residence, See Pics

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s dating rumours are doing the rounds for quite some time. Their film Shershaah, which was released earlier this year, gave a glimpse of their perfect on-screen chemistry, and the rumour mill started spinning faster after that. Although, none of the actors has confirmed these dating rumours, on Tuesday night, the actress was seen leaving Sidharth’s Bandra residence. Pictures clicked by the paparazzi show her dressed in a beige dress covered with a pink shawl. Take a look at the photos:

There has been strong speculation about Sidharth and Kiara being more than close friends, and their photos during the promotions of the film Shershah fuelled the rumours more. In November, Sidharth opened up about his wedding plans. “I feel it is something that will take its course. That film production has not happened yet. I don’t have the story, script, or cast ready for that. As and when it happens, or falls into my lap, I will let everyone else know," Sidharth told Hindustan Times.

During an earlier interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth addressed his equation with Kiara, as well as what he likes about her. After hearing that a fan wanted him and Kiara in a ‘hardcore romantic’ film, he said, “Absolutely. The love that we have gotten for Vikram and Dimple on screen, also because we’re limited, it’s the first time we’re working on a love story… it’s got that classic vibe. She brings in a great amount of emotions and climax to the film. I think because it’s true, that’s why people are connecting. Hopefully, it’s a matter of time of picking a correct script and a correct director, we’ll hopefully come back with a love story, soon."

