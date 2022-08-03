Kiara Advani Spotted Outside Sidharth Malhotra's House After Birthday Vacay in Dubai; Pics

Days after returning from Dubai, Kiara Advani was spotted outside her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra’s house on Wednesday morning. Kiara and Sidharth were recently in Dubai to celebrate the actress’ 30th birthday with her family.

Kiara was clicked in casuals as she was getting down from her luxury car. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail. The actress didn’t greet the paparazzi stationed outside Sidharth’s house and directly made her way to his building while being on a call with someone. Check out her photos here:

Kiara Advani turned 30 on July 31. Even though the actress didn’t share any photos from her birthday celebrations online, a couple of fan pages dedicated to her and Sidharth managed to dig out the duo’s pics from their Dubai getaway.

Over the weekend, Sidharth took to Instagram Stories to share an adorable video of the duo to wish Kiara on her birthday. In the video, which seemed to be from the sets of a promotional shoot of Shershaah, Sidharth and Kiara were seen walking toward the trailer together when Kiara tried to get Sid’s attention. Sharing the video, Sidharth wrote, “Happy birthday Ki Cheers to many more BTS and fun moments. Big love and hug."

Some days ago, it was reported by many media houses that the duo ended their rumoured relationship. But at the screening of Kiara’s recent film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actress and Sidharth stole the limelight with their adorable gestures, contrary to rumours of their breakup.

On the work front, Kiara was recently seen in Bhool Bhoolayaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Tabu. She also starred in Raj Mehta’s directorial JugJugg Jeeyo, in which she shared screen space with Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha’s directorial Yodha, which is set to release on November 11 this year. It is an action thriller in which the actor will be sharing screen space with Disha Patani and Rashi Khanna. He’ll also be appearing in Indra Kumar’s Thank you.

