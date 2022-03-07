Kiara Advani Stuns In A Peach Lehenga At Sister’s Wedding

Kiara Advani’s sister Ishita Advani got married to Karma Vivan. The 29-year-old actress dressed up as a gorgeous bridesmaid for one of the pre-wedding ceremonies. Stylist Lakshmi Lehr shared the picture on Instagram where Kiara wore a stunning Manish Malhotra signature lehenga.

Kiara Advani chose to wear an exuberant peach-shade lehenga. The sequined lehenga skirt came with feather-like work while the blouse was a strappy sleeveless wonder. She paired the look with a matching dupatta. Kiara left her hair loose as they were styled in graceful curls, while the makeup matched the outfit’s pastel tone. The dewy make-up was accessorised with a pair of chunky intricate traditional earrings and a bunch of bangles.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaxUqB0rMWL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Kiara’s love for glamorous lehengas with sexy cutout blouses is quite evident from her traditional styles. In December, she channeled her love for bright pink when she wore Arpita Mehta’s embellished pink lehenga. The raspberry pink and cream hand-embroidered lehenga set featured Ahir mirror hand embroidery. The strappy blouse came with a tapering square-cut neck design in the front.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXA-9txALcS/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Talking about embellishments, Kiara had opted for an eye-catching yellow lehenga at the wedding reception of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Comprising a sleeveless blouse and billowing skirt, the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla creation came with a heavy sequin and crystal work. Kiara rounded the canary lehenga off with a weightless dupatta.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu36Q5YDC5C/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The actress had opted for an array of lehenga looks for the promotion of her movie Shershaah as well. One of the looks featured a plain white lehenga which came with a dash of optimism with a bright yellow and white tie and dye dupatta. The choker necklace she chose for the event was a thing iof beauty.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTKulv2I9O6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Which of Kiara Advani’s lehenga looks do you approve?

