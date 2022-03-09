Kiara Advani Takes Dig at Paparazzi for Not Wearing Masks at Airport: 'Is Covid Over?'

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, on Tuesday, featured on the list of trends after she jokingly schooled paparazzi at the Mumbai airport for not wearing masks. It appears that the actress was returning from her sister Ishita Advani’s wedding festivities, which took place in Goa. Now, a video from the airport has been doing rounds on the Internet that shows the actress talking to the paparazzi and asking them if the coronavirus pandemic is over yet as they were around her without masks.

It can be seen in the video that Kiara asked some questions to the photographers, like how they know that when she is arriving at the Mumbai airport. Not just this, but Kiara, who was following the complete COVID protocol and can be seen in the mask in the clip, asked the paparazzi why they have stopped wearing masks? “Ho gaya kya (Is the pandemic over?)," the Shershaah actress asked them as she headed towards her car. Her remark left the paparazzi in splits. Watch the video here:

Acing the airport look, Kiara was seen donning a grey co-ord set, which she paired with a pink and sky blue denim jacket. She left her hair open.

Several videos and pictures of Kiara from the pre-wedding festivities are going viral on social media. Recently, Kiara left all her fans in complete awe with her dance moves. Videos of the actress set the internet on fire and in that, she can be seen dancing her heart out to the song For Aisha from The Sky is Pink at her sister’s wedding. The actress was looking ravishing in her sexy pink outfit. Take a look at the video:

On the professional front, fans last saw Kiara in Shershaah opposite her rumoured boyfriend Siddharth Malhotra. Next, the beautiful actress will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

