Celebrity weddings, even if intimate, are no less than a starry affair. Quite often youngsters look up to these weddings to get style inspirations for their big day. Having said that, customised wedding kaleeras are so much in fashion of late, as it reflects one’s personality and also adds charm to honour the love of the life. Here’s taking a look at 5 such Bollywood brides who got their wedding kaleeras customized.

Kiara Advani

Advertisement

Kiara Advani recently tied the sacred knot with her long-time boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra. While the couple dished out major wedding goals with an intimate affair and all things sparkly with pastels, Kiara’s customized Kaleere also grabbed a lot of attention. Her sacred bangles were an ode to her love for Sidharth. It featured Sid’s beloved dog Oscar who passed away last year, their favorite travel destination Rome, and all things love and mischief.

Athiya Shetty

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty’s wedding with KL Rahul was a dreamy affair. The couple got married in their Khandala home. Her kaleera designer Mrinalini Chandra shared a closer look at her customised style statements which were inscribed with meaningful Sanskrit vows. She shared, “These kaliras symbolise everything meaningful a relationship can encompass, Love, respect, joy, calm and peace. Written in Sanskrit these wedding vows are for eternity.. Over 50 tiny handcrafted sunflowers dancing around sunshine,manifesting the joyous union of the happy couple".

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt

Back in April 2022, Alia Bhatt got married to Ranbir Kapoor at an initimate wedding ceremony at their Bandra home. While Alia and Ranbir made one happy couple, they were also looked the most elegant bride and groom on their big day. Alia, too, got her kaleera customized to show her love for Ranbir. Her dainty bangles comprised of clouds, waves, stars, sun, sunflowers, doves of love and of course Ranbir’s favorite symbol ‘infinity’.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif’s wedding kaleera too won hearts. Reportedly, the actress wanted messages engraved on coins. These messages were from people. Mrinalini had earlier shared, “Katrina and Vicky were so private about their story nobody knew anything. So when I was actually getting the details I was happy to know that there’s so much history and so many inside things. There was an ‘OM’ in her kaleera, there was a mention of what they call each other, there was a reference to a cartoon character, such cute things. I was absolutely amused to see. It also included a word that meant only to them - which was another word for paradise - is what she wanted in her kaleera." Katrina married Vicky Kaushal back in 2021.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra got married to Nick Jonas almost four years ago. Till date, her wedding is often talked about. The actress too got her kaleeras customized to honour her love for Nick. Their designer had earlier shared with Pinkvilla, “I started with Priyanka Chopra. PC’s kaleeras are by far my most favourite. She did a love story kaleera and she was the one who started this trend of love story kaleeras. Hers was a beautiful story. I actually prepared a Q&A for her and Nick. I included the answers in the kaleera in the form of beautiful motifs. The absolute joy was to see the pictures. It was styled beautifully".

Read all the Latest Movies News here