Several B-town divas including Kiara Advani, Athiya Shetty, and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot recently. But have you noticed the actress’s wedding makeup? It seems like Bollywood actresses are more inclined towards a simple look now. The wedding decoration of the three young celebrities was similar as they went for simple pastel colours on their special day.

Kiara Advani recently tied the knot with her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra. The duo got married in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in Suryagarh Palace on February 7. Their wedding was an intimate affair attended by their family members and close friends. The couple’s wedding outfits were designed by Manish Malhotra. Kiara was seen in a stunning pink and golden embellished lehenga set.

Stepping away from the traditional red outfit Kiara opted for a light-hued lehenga with a more blingy appearance rather than dark tones. She completed her look with a slew of pink, white, diamond, and emerald bangles. Kiara kept her makeup natural and soft-toned, with nude eyeshadow, mascara, blushed cheeks, and pink glossy lips. A mini red bindi finished off her look with the quintessential Indian bridal appeal. The actress looks stunning in a heavy diamond and emerald necklace with matching earrings.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul also got married recently got married. Although Athiya was also grandly ready, her make-up was effortless. Athiya looked glamorous in her soft pink lehenga set. Her bridal beauty look is a lesson for modern brides who want to opt for subtle and chic strokes. Similar to Alia Bhatt and Anushka Sharma, Athiya embraced the minimal glam look for her wedding day. She also followed the nude trend. Pink blush, subtle pink eyeshadow, nude tinted lips, and mascara-applied eyeliner complete her monochromatic makeup look. We can’t forget her classic bun was perfect and fuss-free and made her look on point on her grand day.

It can’t be denied that Alia Bhatt started this trend. Alia is the most beautiful bride with a simple makeup trick. Fans of Alia simply cannot keep their calm after she posted a few dreamy wedding photos. The diva wore an ivory and gold saree and jewellery from Sabyasachi. She opted for subtle makeup to show off her flawless glow. The actress used pink blush, kohl, a dewy base, and numerous coats of mascara. She went with a nude lip colour and completed her look with a small maroon bindi.

However, from Kiara to Athiya and Alia, these divas have promoted the minimal makeup and nude trend, which is the current favourite of all.

