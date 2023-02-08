Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are finally ‘Mrs and Mr’. The two actors tied the knot on Tuesday, February 7 in Jaisalmer in presence of their family members. Now, if reports are to be believed, Sidharth will bring Kiara directly to his Delhi residence from Rajasthan.

As reported by India Today, Sidharth and Kiara will be flying to Delhi directly from Jaisalmer in a private jet. They will be visiting the Mission Majnu star’s Delhi residence and will host a reception in the national capital on February 9. Reportedly, the newlywed couple will then head to Mumbai on February 10 where they will be hosting another star-studded reception.

Earlier it was also reported that not just Bollywood biggies but people from the media will also be invited to Sidharth and Kiara’s Mumbai reception which is likely to be on February 12. “Sid and Kiara will most likely host their Mumbai reception on 12th of February. Not just that, they will be inviting media to attend the reception as guests, like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh did. They really want to celebrate the joyous milestone in their life with everyone, including the media, who have supported their journey," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara released their first wedding pictures late last night and left fans in complete awe. In one of the photos, Sidharth and Kiara were seen greeting each other with folded hands. In another click, Kiara was seen planting a kiss on her husband’s cheek. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram handle, Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead."

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects. On the other hand, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan.

