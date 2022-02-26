Kiara Advani to Romance With Vijay Devarakonda in VD12? What We Know

Popular south Indian actor Vijay Devarakonda has been filming for his next Liger for quite some time. In the film, the actor will play a boxer. The Geeta Govindam actor will be seen alongside Ananya Pandey. Fans are excited to witness this new collaboration on the big screen.

And now the latest reports say that Vijay’s 12 the film, tentatively titled VD 12, will be directed by Shiva Nirvana, who helmed Tuck Jagadish. The shooting for VD 12 is expected to begin towards the end of the year with a big ceremony.

The latest buzz suggests that Vijay will share screen space for the first time with a prominent Bollywood actor. According to the reports, Vijay will be seen opposite Kiara Advani in his upcoming film. However, an official confirmation has yet to be received.

Advertisement

Reports say that Kiara has accepted the offer without a second thought, and the news of their collaboration has been going viral on social media. If rumours are to be believed, the film will mark her third project in Tollywood after Vinaya Vidheya Rama and Ram Charan’s RC 15.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s next flick Liger will be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Vijay will take on the character of a mixed martial artist. Apart from the protagonist, Liger also stars Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna. Mike Tyson, the former boxer and actor, will also appear in a unique role.

Vijay Deverakonda marked his acting debut with the film Nuvvila. His breakthrough performance, however, came in the 2016 film, Pelli Choopulu. He has appeared in several films, including Arjun Reddy helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ye Mantram Vesave, Mahanati, and Nadigaiyar Thilagam. World Famous Lover also starred Vijay Deverakonda.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.