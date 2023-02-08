Kiara Advani Twins With Hubby Sidharth Malhotra In FIRST Pics From Her Sasural, Distributes Sweets

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra made their first appearance in New Delhi. Kiara and Sidharth were seen dressed in red for their appearance in Sid’s hometown. The couple landed in the capital a day after their wedding to perform a few ceremonies at Sidharth’s home.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sidharth and Kiara were seen getting out of the New Delhi airport hand-in-hand. While Kiara looked like the perfect bahu in a salwar-kameez and sindoor, Sidharth looked red hot in a sherwani and pyjama. They were seen distributing sweets to paparazzi present outside the airport.

Check out the video below:

Earlier in the day, Kiara and Sidharth made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Jaisalmer airport. Kiara and Sid were seen wearing casual attire. While the newlywed actress donned a back tracksuit and a designer still, her sindoor and pink choora looked adorable. The actress had a designer mangal sutra on too. She also flaunted her mehendi as they posed for the paparazzi. On the other hand, Sidharth looked dapper in a white t-shirt, blue denim pants and a brown jacket. The duo were seen greeting paparazzi and thanking them for showering wishes.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot on Feb. 7 in Jaisalmer. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace. While the wedding took place in the afternoon, they made fans wait for hours together before they dropped the pictures on Tuesday night. Nevertheless, fans have showered the couple with love.

The big fat Indian wedding was attended by several celebs like Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Isha Ambani, Juhi Chawla, and others. According to reports, Sid and Kiara are now preparing to host grand wedding receptions in Delhi and Mumbai after wrapping up the wedding festivities.

