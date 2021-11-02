Kiara Advani Wants to Get Herself a Stand-Up Gig After Watching Season 2 of One Mic Stand

One Mic Stand Season 2 brought in all the fun and entertainment fans could have hoped for from a comedy show. The stand-up comedy show is known for bringing influential figures from different walks of life together on the same stage to make people laugh with their jokes. Season 2 featured celebrities like Chetan Bhagat, Sunny Leone, Karan Johar, Faye D’Souza and Raftaar. The build-up was aplenty and the audiences are excited to see new faces in the next season of the show.

One Mic Stand Season 2 was unveiled on October 22, and has been a comic spectacle for the fans ever since then. The hype around the show has been unreal, and now it has a huge fan in Kiara Advani, who seems to be quite impressed by it.

Kiara has loved the concept of bringing different stars to share their uniquely funny story on-stage.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video promoting Faye D’Souza’s part in the show. Portraying it as hilarious, Kiara exclaimed, “Fayecation!!! Is there anything this woman can’t do? You’re absolutely incredible! I’m really confused if it’s going to be a breaking news live or it’s going to be Open Mic Live." Adding to her excitement, she asked fans to log on to Amazon Prime Video and watch One Mic Stand Season 2.

She posted, “Gonna take Fayecation from work, and get myself a stand up gig!😋 Watch @fayedsouza and many more favourites on #OneMicStandOnPrime @primevideoin."

Meanwhile, Kiara has started shooting for director Shankar’s next movie in Pune with Ram Charan. Earlier dubbed as RC 15 for being the 15th film of Ram Charan, the makers have tentatively titled the movie Vishwambhara. The film is apparently a political thriller based on a government servant’s journey of becoming the Chief Minister.

