Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are truly a match made in heaven. The couple recently tied the sacred knot in an intimate ceremony with their close friends and family members in attendance. The first wedding pictures were posted by the bride and groom and fans haven’t stopped gushing about their looks, as well as the customized kaleeras which were worn by the bride.

We got a close look at the kaleeras, which showed moments from Sid and Kiara’s life. Designer Mrinalini Chandra shared on her social media, “Amidst stars, moon, couple initials & butterflies, there is a thoughtful dedication to a beloved pet, a favourite travel destination, a little love & mischief. This kalira was all heart!"

She added, “Kiara, you are an incredible muse and looked like a dream as a bride! We loved making your choodas & kaliras & are absolutely over the moon to see you in our work of art for your big day! Lots of love from all of us @kalirasbymrinalinichandra.". Because only those who believe in magic find it!"

Kiara’s Kalira had photo of Sid’s Dog Oscar, who passed away last year. She also got thei initials written on the jewellery. Apart from that, the couple also revealed their favourite travel destination Rome in those bangles.

Dressed in all shades of pastel, especially pink and ivory, Kiara and Sidharth had a fairy tale wedding. Sharing a bundle of dreamy pictures from their big day, both wrote, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai" We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️".

Sonakshi Sinha, Shahid Kapoor, Meera Rajput, Karan Johar, Juhi Chawla and her businessman husband Jai Mehta, choreographer Shabina Khan, businesswoman Jeba Kohli, film producers Aarti Shetty and Pooja Shetty were among guests who attended Sid-Kiara’s wedding apart from the couple’s family members.

The couple fell in love while shooting for their film Shershaah.

