Rumours about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding have been circulating all over the internet for the last few weeks. The couple is rumoured to have been dating for quite some time, however, they have not publicly acknowledged or confirmed their relationship yet. Despite the speculations over their impending wedding, the duo has remained silent. Now as per fresh reports, the Shershaah stars are all set to tie the knot this coming week and will also see attendance of Shahid Kapoor, Kiara’s co-star from Kabir Singh and Mira Rajput.

As shared by ETimes in a report, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been sent the invitations to attend all the pre-wedding festivities such as Haldi, Mehndi, Sangeet and much more that is rumoured to take place on February 4 and February 5 respectively. The three-day gala is expected to unfurl at a royal venue in Rajasthan and a guest list of 100 people have been chalked out which consists of tinsel town names like Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and others. Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara are yet to give any official statements about their nuptials. The report also said that Kiara Advani has been busy selecting her dress and Sidharth Malhotra is prepping in Delhi for the big day.

The source close to the publication stated, “The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security. As it’s become the norm with big Bollywood weddings, Sid-Kiara’s shaadi will have heightened security managing the event which will take place behind closed doors."

ETimes had earlier reported, “Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi, and Sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Jaisalmer Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

On the work front, Kiara Advani was most recently seen in Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 16. She is currently working on RC 15, a film starring Ram Charan. S Shankar is directing the blockbuster. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The movie was released on OTT on January 20. The actor will next be seen in Dharma Productions’ Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. He also has Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi, in addition to other projects.

