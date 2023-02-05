Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are getting married! The couple has landed in Jaisalmer, where the ceremony will take place. Several guests including Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, and Manish Malhotra have also arrived for the destination wedding. While we cannot wait for Kiara and Sidharth to flood our timelines with wedding pictures, we thought we’d revisit their last posts as bachelor and bachelorette.

Coincidentally, Kiara’s last non-collaborative post on her Instagram account was a picture dedication to her husband-to-be. Kiara had shared a picture with Sidharth, wishing him on his birthday last month. “Whatcha lookin at birthday boy 🎂🎉🐒😍," Kiara wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Sidharth shared a picture with the team of Mission Majnu after the success of the film. “Celebrating the love coming our way for this special character and the film. Thank you for showing all the love and support for #MissionMajnu," his caption read.

Sidharth and Kiara’s dating rumours first began when they were filming for their first film together, Shershaah. Their chemistry on and off screen was undeniable. The couple was often spotted making their way to each other’s houses but they kept their relationship away from the spotlight for the longest time.

Kiara landed in Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with fashion designer Manish Malhotra. It is being said that celebrities like Karan Johar, and Isha Ambani will also attend the wedding. About 80 rooms have been booked in the Suryagarh Palace of Jaisalmer for the wedding. Along with this, around 70 luxury cars have also been booked to ferry the guests.

According to the sources, the wedding functions of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be happening from February 4-6. Earlier, reports said that 100-125 guests would attend the wedding besides the families of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

