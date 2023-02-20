It’s been a while now since the daughter of filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, Tanisha Santoshi, has been on the public radar. The actress has been grabbing all the attention ever since she made her Bollywood debut with the film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. However, even before she could make an impression with her acting abilities, netizens called her Kiara Advani’s lookalike due to an uncanny resemblance.

Her fans think she is a doppelganger of Kiara Advani. Recently, in an interview, the actress revealed her thoughts on the same, saying that her looks are not like Kiara Advani’s but if people feel so, then she takes it positively. She further stated that she wants to prove her talent like Kiara.

Talking about her debut film, Rajkumar Santoshi returned to the director’s chair with Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. His last film, Phata Poster Nikla Hero starring Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz, was released in 2013. Almost a decade later, he made Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, which depicts the conflict between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse’s opposed ideologies.

Tanisha Santoshi is seen in a de-glam avatar in the film and plays an important role in bringing Gandhi and Godse together for a war of ideologies. Speaking about her unconventional debut, Tanisha shared, “Being part of a one-of-a-kind film that has some of the best technicians working on the film, is a dream come true for me. There were so many things I got to learn about the period, and even working with such experienced actors was an enriching experience for me as an artist."

She further added, “He (Rajkumar Santoshi) is a perfectionist and always extracts the best from the actor. I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first film itself. He is a whole film institution in himself and the learning with him is endless."

In Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh, actor Deepak Antani plays Gandhi and actor Chinmay Mandlekar plays Nathuram Godse. Manila Santoshi is the producer of the film under the banner of Santoshi Productions LLP. AR Rahman composed the music for the film and it was released in theatres on January 26.

