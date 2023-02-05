Home » News » Movies » Kiara Advani's Make-up Artist Swarnalekha Gupta to Do Her Bridal Look on Wedding Day

Kiara Advani's Make-up Artist Swarnalekha Gupta to Do Her Bridal Look on Wedding Day

Swarnalekha Gupta will do the bridal makeup for Kiara Advani on the wedding day. She flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other make-up artists.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 16:07 IST

Jaisalmer, India

Kiara Advani's makeup artist Swarnlekha Gupta has flown down to Jaisalmer for wedding day.
Kiara Advani's makeup artist Swarnlekha Gupta has flown down to Jaisalmer for wedding day.

Kiara’s make-up artist Swarnalekha Gupta will give her the bridal look for her wedding tomorrow. Gupta flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other make-up artists. There is another team of make-up artists for Kiara’s mother and others in her family. Kiara’s hairstylist Amit Thakur has also reached Jaisalmer with his team.

Swarnlekha Gupta is a well-known name in Bollywood. She has also done Kiara’s make-up in films. Kiara’s ‘no make-up’ look was done by her in the hit film Kabir Singh. Besides, in many TV ads and movies, she has given Kiara her look.

Also read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Wedding LIVE Updates: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor Arrive in Jaisalmer, Celebrations Kick Off Today

Advertisement

Besides, Gupta has worked with many Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Bruna Abdullah, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari.

RELATED NEWS

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was in an all-white outfit with a pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She waved at the paparazzi with a smile. Designer Manish Malhotra was by her side and they got in the same car. He is the main couturier for the wedding.

Groom Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. Sidharth was accompanied by his family members as he arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: February 05, 2023, 15:13 IST
last updated: February 05, 2023, 16:07 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+58PHOTOS

Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's Wedding To Pathaan Breaking Box Office Records, Here Are The Big Entertainment News Of The Week