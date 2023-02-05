Kiara’s make-up artist Swarnalekha Gupta will give her the bridal look for her wedding tomorrow. Gupta flew down to Jaisalmer on Saturday evening with other make-up artists. There is another team of make-up artists for Kiara’s mother and others in her family. Kiara’s hairstylist Amit Thakur has also reached Jaisalmer with his team.

Swarnlekha Gupta is a well-known name in Bollywood. She has also done Kiara’s make-up in films. Kiara’s ‘no make-up’ look was done by her in the hit film Kabir Singh. Besides, in many TV ads and movies, she has given Kiara her look.

Besides, Gupta has worked with many Bollywood actresses like Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Bruna Abdullah, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Aditi Rao Hydari.

Bride-to-be Kiara Advani was all smiles as she was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport on Saturday afternoon. She was in an all-white outfit with a pink shawl wrapped around her shoulders. She waved at the paparazzi with a smile. Designer Manish Malhotra was by her side and they got in the same car. He is the main couturier for the wedding.

Groom Sidharth Malhotra was spotted leaving Mumbai later in the day and arriving at Jaisalmer airport, dressed in black. Sidharth was accompanied by his family members as he arrived in Jaisalmer for the wedding.

(With IANS inputs)

