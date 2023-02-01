Kannada actor-director Kichcha Sudeep celebrated the completion of 27 years in the movie business. Fans and industry colleagues of the actor congratulated him on this special feat and Pan-India success in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Sudeep penned down his thoughts about his journey in an emotional Twitter thread. He thanked his wife Priya Sudeep for all of her sacrifices, acknowledging that he would not have progressed this far without her support.

“On this day, taking my 1st step into my 28th year of cinema, special thanks goes to Priya Sudeep for all the sacrifices. Without that I wouldn't have travelled this distance,” the actor wrote.

He thanks his daughter Sanvi Sudeep for all the honest opinions from time to time and his parents and entire family in the final tweet thread. “Thank you, my little princess Sanvi Sudeep, for everything, especially your frank and blunt opinions at times. & Appa,,Amma,,Wat can i say!!! I just want to thank you for giving me this life. Thanks to my entire family. Luv you all for being in my life,” the tweet read.

Kichcha Sudeep’s expressive note on this special occasion prompted several users and fans to respond to the Twitter thread with comments congratulating the actor and wishing him success in the future.

One user commented, “Many congratulations Sir!! Wishing u success in all ur future endeavours!! More laurels set to come ur way!”

Another user wrote, “Still many more years to go Kichcha Anna. Waiting for your upcoming movies to witness you on cinema hall.”

Kiccha Sudeep got his big commercial break with the hugely successful 2001 movie Huchcha. This was the movie that got him the prefix Kichcha from the role that he portrayed. He quickly rose to prominence and was featured in numerous films. Sundeep is one of the highest-paid Kannada actors and was also named in Forbes' list of India's top 100 celebrities back in 2013. Sudeep has also forayed into films in several other languages including Hindi movies like Rann and Dabangg 3.

Meanwhile, the actor will be next seen in Kabzaa which is scheduled to release on March 17. Kabzaa, directed by R. Chandru, will see Kichcha Sudeep, Upendra and Shriya Saran in lead roles.

