Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To Rashmika Mandanna’s Trolling For Her Kantara Remark

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the bankable actresses in Indian cinema. The Mission Manju actress has not only worked in the South film industry but is also gaining prominence in Bollywood. She has mesmerised audiences with her personality and acting skills. Recently, the Pushpa actress was trolled by her fans for not watching Kantara.

In an interview, when she shared that she has not watched Kantara, the Goodbye actress was hit with a storm of negative comments. Many people accused her that she has forgotten her roots because of stardom. Rashmika then hit back at trolls, saying, “False narratives being spread across the internet, that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have, in or outside the industry (sic)."

As the dust settled, Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep entered the trial and supported Rashmika. The Vikrant Rona actor in an interview with IndiaGlitz said, “Once you’re a public figure, there will always be garlands; there will always be eggs, tomatoes, and stones also coming at you."

He further pointed out that the media is not wrong every time. But he also stated that it is incorrect to claim that everything is going wrong, based on media reports. “Public figures ought to develop the ability to manage it. Hence always move on," said Kiccha Sudeepa

Kantara, starring and directed by Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, has been a massive box office hit, all across the country. Recently, the film received accolades from influential members of the cinema community, including Rajinikanth, who hailed the movie.

On the work front, Rashmika will next be paired with Thalapathy Vijay in Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie also stars R Sarath Kumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj and Yogi Babu.

