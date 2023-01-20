Kiccha Sudeep Reacts To Vikrant Rona Making To Oscars Contention List, Says Wasn't 'Looking Forward To It'

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep weighed in on his film Vikrant Rona getting recognised internationally and making the list of 301 films that are eligible for Oscars 2023 nominations. Earlier this month, The Academy revealed that Vikrant Rona along with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files and Rishab Shetty’s Kantara are eligible for a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards.

Speaking about the film’s eligibility, Kiccha Sudeep told the Times of India, “It’s an honour. Anyone in my place would be overwhelmed by it." The actor added that the film went on floors when the fear of COVID-19 still loomed on everyone’s heads and financial institutions had close their doors. Nevertheless, the film was made and released.

“One fine day, someone knocked on the door and said, ‘Hey! Someone else has also watched your film, and they are taking it to the international arena.’ Well, that was the knock that I heard that morning when Vikrant Rona made it to the Oscars’ nomination contenders list. This was not something we were expecting or even looking forward to, as no extra effort was put into being recognised by them. The hard work we put in, especially during COVID, seems to have paid off," he confessed.

Sudeep also shared his thoughts on RRR’s international recognition. Having worked with SS Rajamouli in Eega, Sudeep was nothing but praise for the team. “I know the team from close quarters, as I have worked with them. The excitement they carry and the effort they put into every film is amazing. They have all worked toward one vision, and all those efforts are now paying off. Their excitement is as catchy as their song Naatu Naatu. The composer, Keeravani Sir is so humble, and that makes him even more special. The award is well-deserved. I was, honestly, very happy to wake up to the news that day," he said.

RRR has also generated a massive buzz for the Oscars after the film received praise from several legendary filmmakers, including James Cameron and Steven Spielberg. The Oscars 2023 nominations will be announced on Jan. 24.

