Kiccha Sudeep Releases First Video Song Yaake Sikke From Padavi Poorva

Padavi Poorva, the upcoming movie helmed by filmmaker Yogaraj Bhat, is generating a lot of buzz. For this film, the director is taking the seat of a producer, while Hariprasad Jayanna is the director. Earlier today, Kiccha Sudeep released the first video song from the film, Yaake Sikke. The film will mark the debut of Pruthvi Shamanur and Anjali Anish, who will be starring as leads in Padavi Poorva.

Since the film is about teenage love, the first video song is also a romantic number. The song is picturised on the lead couple. Arjun Janya composed the song, which was performed by Nihal Tauro of Indian Idol fame.

Kiccha Sudeep wished the film’s team, including his “favourite director" Yogaraj and the lead actors, all success and luck while releasing the video song.

Pruthvi posted the picture and captioned it: “Thanks a lot Kichcha Sudeepa sir! Yake Sikke song out now on @laharimusic YouTube channel."

The film’s team is going all out to ensure that Padavi Poorva gets enough attention, by bringing in star power in their promotional activities. Jaggesh had previously released the film’s teaser.

Padavi Poorva also features Yasha Shivakumar in a key role. Her most recent appearances were in Bairagee and Monsoon Raaga. Aditi Prabhudeva, Divya Uruduga and Shri make up the ensemble cast. Ravi Shamanur and Yogaraj co-produced the film, which was directed by Santhosh Rai Pathaje and edited by Madhu Thumbakere.

The film will be released on December 30.

