Kiccha Sudeep to Miss Bigg Boss Kannada Weekend Episode? What We Know

Bigg Boss Kannada host Kiccha Sudeep takes note of everything that happens on the show throughout the week and the fans love it when he addresses controversies during the weekend episodes.

The name Kiccha Sudeep has been synonymous with the show for the past 8 seasons. The actor has become the face of the show and fans are always eager to watch his weekend appearances. However, this week, there are speculations that the actor might not turn up for the weekend episodes.

The much-loved segment of the show “Super Sunday with Sudeep" might not see the actor this weekend, for he might attend Puneet Rajkumar’s last film Gandhadagudi’s promotional event.

However, there are also rumours that Sudeep might not be happy with the show’s current team, and this may see the host disappearing from the Super Sunday segment. However, nothing has been confirmed yet by the show or the actor and he might end up appearing on the Sunday episode as usual.

The actor has regularly hosted the show for the past 8 seasons. Except for not being able to do a few episodes due to Covid, he has always appeared on the “Super Sunday with Sudeep" segment.

The previous weekend was both fun and shocking to watch for the viewers as Sudeep lost his cool over Aryavardhan Guruji. He asked Aryavardhan to not talk against the show as the artist blamed the show for “match-fixing".

Kichcha Sudeep also warned Sanya Iyer and Roopesh Shetty for crossing their limits in the captain’s bedroom and commented that their body language was too inappropriate. Arun Sagar on the other hand received heaps of appreciation on the show for his performance and conduct throughout the week.

