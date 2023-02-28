Director R Chandru’s Kannada period action drama, Kabzaa, featuring Upendra, Kichcha Sudeepa, and Shriya Saran is one of the most awaited films and the first pan-India film from the Kannada cinema for 2023. The teaser of the Hindi Version of the film, titled Underworld Ka Kabzaa, was released last year and it received a good response from the cinephiles. The film promises to be an action-packed, high-octane film of the year. The team is now all set for the trailer of the film that will be launched on March 3. The trailer launch event will be held in Mumbai and will be attended by Sudeep Kiccha.

According to local reports, the date of the trailer release was decided just to accommodate Kiccha Sudeep’s busy schedule. The actor has a Celebrity Cricket League commitment on March 4 in Bengaluru. So far. Till now, Sudeep has not been able to attend any of the promotional events of Kabzaa including the audio launch.

Anand Pandit, who is presenting and distributing the film in the north Indian belt, insisted Sudeep be part of the trailer launch event in Mumbai, reports said. Sudeep has a cameo in the two-part film as Commissioner Bhargav Bakshi. It is rumoured that he has about 17-18 minutes of screen time in the film.

Earlier in the day, Anand Pandit took some help from some all-time favourite villains of Hindi cinema to welcome Arkeshwara. The producer shared Instagram Reels on his timeline with Raza Murad and Shakti Kapoor.

Shakti Kapoor appears as his iconic character, Crime Master Gogo, from the 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna. In the voice of the character, Shakti Kapoor welcomes Arkeshwara to the crime world.

In the next clip, Raza Murad, who has played some iconic antagonists in crime thrillers, also had some advice for Arkeshwara.

The third single from the film’s album, Main Toh Chali Chali was recently released by stars Upendra Rao, Shriya Saran, and Shivaraj Kumar, as well as producers Anand Pandit and Alankar Pandian. Tanya Hope and Upendra Rao have been featured in the music video. Jaani Master has choreographed the groovy track as a celebration of Arkeshwara’s might and power. Snigdha Sharma and Ritesh G Rao have lent their vocals to the song. The film is all set for its theatrical release on March 17.

