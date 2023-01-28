Vikrant Rona star Kiccha Sudeep will feature in the third edition of the Kannada Chalanachitra Cup (KCC) in Bengaluru. The 2023 Kannada Chalanachitra Cup is expected to feature many renowned Indian and international cricket players such as Suresh Raina (India), Brian Lara (West Indies), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Subramaniam Badrinath (India), Herschelle Gibbs (South Africa), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), which are just a few of the well-known athletes who will be representing the many competing teams.

During the press meet of KCC, actor Sudeepa said, “T-10 is a great format to ensure that there are multiple matches and a lot of entertainment for spectators. KCC was my dream and everyone who joins in is part of my family." Apart from Sudeepa, Upendra and Shiva Rajkumar united for the event. One of the best moments of the event was when host Srujan Lokesh asked the stars to shake their legs.

Sudeepa requested actor Ganesh to demonstrate his characteristic move and then Shivanna joined the Banadariyalli actor. The actors eventually started dancing to Tagaru’s title track, much to the delight of the audience that was present. Fans were happy to see this unusual sight, as evident from the numerous comments that they left.

Talking about the tournament, KCC matches will be played in a T10 style for two days on February 24 and 25 at Chennai’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The two-day star-studded event was originally scheduled to take place in Mysuru on February 11 and 12. Six teams, including the Ganga Warriors, Rashtrakoota Panthers, Vijayanagara Patriots, Wodeyar Chargers, and Hoysala Eagles, will compete in the event.

