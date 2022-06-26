Kiccha Sudeep Wakes Up to A Huge Surprise Sent By Kapil Dev: ‘Feeling On Top Of This World’

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep’s love for cricket is known to all. The Huchcha actor, who had been a part of college in Under-17 cricket, has also presented the Kannada version of the Ranveer Singh starrer Hindi sports film, 83. On Sunday, the actor felt top of the world as he received one of the biggest surprises of his life by former cricketer Kapil Dev.

Kiccha took to Twitter and posted a picture of the iconic bat that had the signature of the 1983 cricket team members, who won the world cup for the country. Kiccha was more than happy to receive the gift from the legendary cricket icon Kapil Dev. He expressed his delight in caption to the post, writing, “Wohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh … What a Sunday .. thank uuuu @therealkapildev sirrrrr for this hugeeeeeee surprise I’m waking th to. Wowwww… wasnt expecting this. This a classic piece and I’m right now feeling on top of the world. Thank you thank you ."

Advertisement

The iconic bat is a memento of the Indian cricket team’s historical world cup win in 1983.

Soon after the picture was shared, scores of Kiccha fans chimed into the comments section to post their reaction.

While one fan commented, “Woww ," another wrote, “Lucky man." Scores of fans dropped fire and heart emoticons as they liked the surprise.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiccha is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Vikrant Rona. On Thursday, Salman Khan took to Instagram and dropped the trailer of the film. Salman also penned a special note for the Kannada star as he congratulated him on the trailer’s release. He wrote, “Brother @KicchaSudeep the world will be proud of @VikrantRona. #VikrantRonaTrailer is TRULY MARVELLOUS."

Advertisement

The two-minute-fifty-eight second trailer starts from a thrilling background score and a hasty Kiccha running and dodging an arrow shot at him, followed by a few shots of him travelling on a ship, and riding on a motorbike. We are then introduced to Neetha Ashok’s Aparna Ballal Aka Panna who narrates the whole story about Vikrant Rona - The Devil. Vikrant comes to a distant village who is hellbent on unravelling the deep dark mystery preserved in the dense forests of the place. Besides being warned of the threats in the forest, a fearless Vikrant fights all odds to save the village residents. The spine-chilling trailer is full of action sequences, which is makes the fans all the more excited for the film.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the trailer.

The masses have high expectations from the film. Following Yash’s blockbuster hit KGF: Chapter 2 and Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie, many are saying that the film has the potential to scale new heights at the worldwide box office.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.