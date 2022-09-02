Kiccha Sudeepa Turns 49: Dabangg 3 to Rann, Top Hindi Movies of the Kannada Superstar

HAPPY BIRTHDAY KICCHA SUDEEPA: Charismatic looks, strong screen presence and sheer talent- that’s how Kiccha Sudeepa has established his fandom. Be it the Kotigobba franchise or Makkhi, the actor has repeatedly proved his mettle. But not just in Telugu cinema, Kiccha is also a known name in Bollywood. Having starred with top names like Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan, Kiccha’s talent has got him a separate fan base in the hearts of the Hindi film clan, too. As the actor turns 49 today, here’s looking at all the Bollywood films he has been a part of.

Phoonk (2008)

Kiccha made his Bollywood debut with the Ram Gopal Varma directorial Phoonk. The actor played an atheist who is forced to consult an exorcist after her daughter is possessed by evil. Co-starring Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa, the film was well received and turned out to be a massive commercial and critical success. Phoonk 2 (2010)

A sequel to the earlier film, Kiccha reprised his role in Phoonk 2 with the same star cast-Amruta Khanvilkar and Ahsaas Channa. Directed by Milind Gadagkar, the plot revolves around the family starting a new life in a new house until the kid finds a possessed doll in the woods. While the film couldn’t meet the expectations as that of the first film, the performances were appreciated nonetheless. Dabangg 3 (2019)

With his strong screen presence, Kiccha bagged the role of an antagonist opposite none other than Salman Khan in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, the action comedy cop thriller continued the legacy of being a commercial success, just like the other two films of the franchise. Rann (2010)

A political thriller, Rann is also helmed by Ram Gopal Varma. The movie boasted of a stellar star cast with Amitabh Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Paresh Rawal, and Rajat Kapoor among others. Kiccha essayed the role of the antagonist Jai, who gets involved in a scandal and is ultimately exposed by his father, Bachchan, himself. The movie talks about controversies in the news industry. The film was appreciated and bagged nominations in the Stardust and Screen Guild Awards for 2011. Rakta Charitra (2010)

Starring Shatrughan Sinha, Vivek Oberoi, Sushant Singh and Radhika Apte, with Kiccha, this too is a Ram Gopal Varma directorial. The film is based on the life of Andhra Pradesh-based politician Paritala Ravindra and was simultaneously shot in Telugu. The film was nominated for Stardust Awards for Best Direction in the Action/Thriller category. The success also led to a sequel of the film, the same year.

