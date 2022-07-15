Kiccha Sudeep's Big Announcement About Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 is Here

The makers of Bigg Boss Kannada have made all the preparations for the new season of the show. Host Kiccha Sudeep recently tweeted that he had shot for the promo of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 and that it will be released soon.

“Exciting promo shoot for the new Big Boss Kannada. Thanks to the entire team for all your efforts, and also to all those lovely people who participated in the shoot. You all, look forward to the promo soon, it’s a super announcement," the sandalwood star wrote.

Meanwhile, the producers have published a photo from the production of Bigg Boss Kannada 9 which features the presenter Kiccha Sudeep. The photo has gone viral on social media. In the shot, he looks dashing in a black jacket and shirt.

Meanwhile, the producers are reportedly preparing to launch a mini-season ahead of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9. According to reports, this Mini season will be available on an OTT platform during the second week of August this year. The participants are expected to include some media stars and influencers. They will be confined to the house for 45 days. Kiccha Sudeep has been selected as the reality show’s presenter for both the Mini season and Season 9.

A list of the likely contenders for the next season of Bigg Boss Kannada is doing the rounds on social media sites. Chandan Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Naveen Krishana, Asha Bhatt, Ravi Srivastava, Tarun Chandra, Namratha Gowda, Prema, and others are expected to join the show.

Colors Kannada’s showrunner and business head, Parameshwar Gundkal, had assured the media that season 9 would begin when they were certain of having an unbroken run. The last season of the programme had to be halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, the producers are attempting to avoid risk by launching the show just when they are certain and ready.

