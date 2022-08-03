Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona goes strong on day 6, to be released in Japan soon

Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, which was released in theatres on July 28, is going strong at the box office and it is expected to cross the Rs 150 core mark worldwide this week. The film has now beat KGF: Chapter 1 to become the third fastest movie in the Sandalwood to enter the Rs 100 crore club.

On the sixth day, August 3, Vikrant Rona collected approximately Rs 6 crore at the box office. After KGF: Chapter 2, RRR and Vikram, the Anup Bhandari directorial is on its way to emerge as the fourth highest grosser of this year.

Vikrant Rona saw a major dip in the collection in Hindi belt, but it has made a very good collection. In the first weekend, Kichcha Sudeepa’s action drama collected Rs 110 crore. Even on the sixth day, Vikrant Rona is minting money across the country.

Advertisement

The action thriller drama was released in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam languages. After a successful run at theatres in India, the movie will be released in Japan as well. It will soon be dubbed in Japanese.

In a recent tweet, Kiccha announced the release of the movie in Japan. A poster was also shared by him. When an Indian residing in Japan shared the Japanese poster of Vikrant Rona, it went viral.

This news has made Sudeep’s fans super excited. In fact, many users are awaiting release in other countries like Malaysia. A user wrote “I am waiting for its release in Malaysia.’’ Another user tweeted, “I travelled 300km to watch #VikranthRona at Stuttgart, Germany. In one word I would say WOW. What a brilliant movie written and directed by @anupsbhandari @KicchaSudeep sir mind-blowing acting , we want more experimental movies like this.’’

Advertisement

Apart from Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok are in key roles in the movie. The venture was presented by Salman Khan Films in association with Zee Studios and Kichcha Creations.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here