Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Hits Big Screen, Brings Jubilation Among Fans

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is all set to open in cinemas worldwide on July 28. The Kannada superstar’s much-awaited action-adventure film has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few days on Twitter. The 48-year-old has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and imposing screen presence. On the eve of Vikrant Rona’s release, there is great excitement among Kiccha’s legion of fans. If reports are to be believed, Kiccha’s fans are performing special pujas across Karnataka to pray for the film’s success.

Die-hard fans are also taking out huge processions and pouring milk on massive cut-outs of Kiccha Sudeep to celebrate the release of Vikrant Rona. There are also reports that fans decorated Balaji cinema in the Kolar district of Karnataka ahead of the film’s release. The mania around Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona indicates the rise of the Kannada film industry.

Trade analysts believe that the massive success of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 will help other promising Kannada movies like Vikrant Rona. Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is expected to wreak havoc at the box office since it will be screened on over 3000 screens in India alone. The film is expected to do well in international markets as well. In the Hindi belt, Vikrant Rona will clash with Ek Villain Returns at the box office.

In addition to Kiccha Sudeep, the Anup Bhandari directorial features Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in pivotal roles. The big-budget mystery thriller boasts of an engrossing premise and offers a spectacular visual spectacle to the audience.

It is worth noting that Sudeep has won many hearts with his terrific performance in films like Makkhi and Pailwaan. Kiccha also shined as the quintessential antagonist in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. After delivering a memorable performance in the Bollywood blockbuster, Kiccha has emerged as a popular choice for prominent directors in the film industry.

