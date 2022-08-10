Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona Likely To Breach Rs 200 Crore Mark in Second Week

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is showing no signs of slowing down at the box office. Reportedly, the action-adventure film has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office worldwide and is well on its way to breach the Rs 200 crore mark. If reports are to be believed, Vikrant Rona minted Rs 3.5 crore on the eleventh day of its release.

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has been made on a budget of Rs 95 crore and is one of the most expensive films in the history of Kannada cinema. Vikrant Rona has a thrilling premise and offers a grand visual spectacle to the audiences. More than 800 VFX artists have worked to create the world of Vikrant Rona in 3D.

Vikrant Rona has received decent reviews from both audiences and critics. Critics have praised Kiccha Sudeep’s imposing screen presence and terrific dialogue delivery. Kiccha’s fans have also praised his noteworthy performance in the action thriller. Vikrant Rona has been directed by Anup Bhandari and boasts of a talented cast, which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

The film has been bankrolled by Shalini Manjunath and Jack Manjunath and its music has been composed by Ajaneesh Loknath.

Vikrant Rona has also joined the league of south movies doing phenomenal business at the box office. Recent south films like Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona have successfully captured the imagination of the audiences.

Vikrant Rona has thrived at the box office despite strong competition from top Bollywood films like Ek Villain Returns and Shamshera.

