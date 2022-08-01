Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona Mints Rs 29 Cr on Day 4, Crosses Rs 110 Cr at Box Office

Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona is on a rampage at the box office worldwide. This year, prominent Hindi films have bombed at the box office and South film industry has delivered several blockbusters. Kiccha Sudeep’s action-adventure film has continued this recent trend of Southern cinema reigning supreme at the domestic ticket windows.

Reportedly, Vikrant Rona minted Rs 29 crore on the fourth day of its release. Consequently, the film has grossed more than Rs 110 crore at the box office worldwide. Vikrant Rona’s box office numbers are in stark contrast to Shamshera’s performance. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer hasn’t fared well at the box office and it failed to cross Rs 50 crore even after week 1. Vikrant Rona is giving a strong competition to Arjun Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns in the Hindi belt. It is worth noting that Vikrant Rona is doing well in international markets as well.

The mystery thriller has been made on a budget of Rs 95 crore and is one the most expensive Kannada films ever made. Vikrant Rona has an engrossing premise and offers a spectacular visual spectacle to the audience

Vikrant Rona has received rave reviews from both audience and critics alike. It can be said that Kiccha Sudeep has emerged as a bona fide Kannada superstar after Vikrant Rona’s success. Kiccha has cultivated a huge fan base through his acting chops and imposing screen presence. Kiccha’s fans have praised his impactful performance in Vikrant Rona.

Trade analysts think that the success of recent Kannada films like Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona indicates the rise of Kannada cinema.

Vikrant Rona has been directed by Anup Bhandari and features a stellar cast which includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok. The film was released in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

