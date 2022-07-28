Kiccha Sudeep’s Wife Priya Gives Full Marks To Actor For His Vikrant Rona Performance

The Vikrant Rona fever has already caught the state of Karnataka and beyond as the Kiccha Sudeep-starrer hit the theatres on July 28 on a pan-India level. The theatres have seen good footfall for the movie and the reviews are flattering, with Sudeep’s performance receiving huge appreciation. However, it is often said that true appreciation and critique begin at home and the same holds true for the actor, whose wife Priya is all praises for the Anup Bhandari directorial. Priya watched a screening of Vikrant Rona at Urvashi Theater in Bangalore, along with actresses Neetha Ashok and Nirup Bhandari who also star in the movie.

Priya praised the movie after the screening and said that she has always watched her husband’s first-day first show and that he has surprised her in every movie. Awarding Sudeep full marks for his performance in Vikrant Rona, she also extended her thanks to Anup Bhandari for making such a film, which she says should be enjoyed in 3D. She also said that the movie made her cry and that the unique father and daughter relationship aspect explored in the movie moved her a lot.

Likewise, Nirup Bhandari said that the people she watched the movie enjoyed it a lot and dubbed the movie ‘Victory Rona’. Neetha Ashok also thanked director Anup Bhandari and the rest of the cast and crew for devoting 3 years to the film and said that she enjoyed being a part of it.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Kiccha Sudeep credited his wife Priya and manager Manju for getting hold of the film’s script. Sudeep had revealed that Vikrant Rona was not written for him. They had already locked a script that was not Vikrant Rona and that Anup Bhandari had Vikrant Rona script but with a very moderate budget.

Sudeep went on to say that his wife Priya and manager Manju were the ones who heard Anup’s script and were much impressed. They both urged him to listen to the script just once, and only then did he discuss it with Anup and zero the script.

