Kichcha Sudeep Inaugurates PVR Rex in Bengaluru

PVR Cinemas, the well-known multiplex chain of the country, recently opened its luxury multiplex Director’s Cut in Bengaluru. The new luxury cinema experience hub at the Forum Rex Walk shopping centre in Brigade Road was inaugurated by Kannada Superstar Kichcha Sudeep.

The Director’s Cut cineplex was launched by PVR’s luxury cinema arm, The Luxury Collection, and is the first of its kind in South India. Earlier, the place was home for the single screen Rex Theatre, which closed down to give way to the Rex Mall.

The actor expressed his happiness for being part of the inauguration of the special multiplex, and also interacted with the media.

One of the questions asked to the actor was related to the interior of the multiplex, which was laden with posters of films, actors and directors from Bollywood and Hollywood. He was asked why no posters of Kannada films or actors were present. To this, Sudeep said that one should not find fault in everything, and should look at the brighter side of things.

He said that one should marvel at the fact that a well-equipped theatre had just started and many films, including Kannada movies, will be screened here. He also said that the ticket prices will be affordable at PVR Director’s Cut and shared his experience of watching movies at the Rex Theatre.

He added that he would frequent the theatre during his college days and revealed that The Lion King was one of the movies he enjoyed watching at the theatre those days.

The PVR Director’s Cut in Bengaluru is the third of its kind in the country and the five opulent thematic auditoriums can accommodate 243 viewers.

