Kichcha Sudeep Is 'Excited' To Host Bigg Boss Kannada OTT

South actor Kichcha Sudeep has been hosting Bigg Boss Kannada for a long now. This year, the makers of the show are all set to launch Bigg Boss Kannada OTT and the same will also be hosted by Kichcha Sudeep. The show will mark the actor’s debut on OTT platform.

Recently, during a press meet for the show, Kichcha Sudeep talked about Bigg Boss Kannada OTT. He said that with Bigg Boss on OTT, viewers will be able to see contestants 24*7.

He added that viewers will have the ultimate say on what is happening inside the house. It would change the way the contestants play the game, and he is excited as this is happening for the first time.

The actor also said, “It’s really exciting to see the growing anticipation for the first OTT season, and the new avatar will surely live up to this craze. As the promo suggests, the OTT season will be a dream come true for the Bigg Boss fans to see 24×7 live action with entertainment, drama, and a lot more that will certainly keep our viewers hooked for 6 weeks. The madness has just begun. Stay tuned."

Recently, Kichcha Sudeep’s first look from Bigg Boss OTT was released and it went viral on social media. Fans are loving Kichcha Sudeep’s dashing look. Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will run for six weeks and 16 contestants will participate in the game show. The makers of the show revealed that this time, there will be more than one winner.

The winner of the show will also get a chance to enter Bigg Boss Kannada 9, which will premiere after Bigg Boss Kannada OTT.

Bigg Boss Kannada OTT will have a grand launch on August 6 and more details about the show and the contestants will be shared.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep was last seen in Vikrant Rona, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The film released in theaters last week.

