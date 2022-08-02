Kichcha Sudeep On People Comparing Vikrant Rona With Rangitaranga

Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona released last week in theaters. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in key role. Vikrant Rona received mixed response from the critics. As soon as the film released, fans and critics started comparing it with 2015 film Rangitaranga. Many called Vikrant Rona, Rangitaranga 2.0. However, Kichcha Sudeep is of a different opinion. The South star said that he has not seen Rangitaranga. When asked about the similarity issue, the actor said that he is not “perturbed" by that.

While speaking to a Kannada news portal, Kichcha Sudeep said that Vikrant Rona and Rangitaranga are both based on a common man fighting the system and is packed with social message. Vikrant Rona is in the same lines, says the actor, adding that if people thought it was Rangitaranga 2, or that it was like Rangitaranga, he is okay with it.

The question, Kichcha Sudeep said, was if it is the same film. Rangitaranga and Vikrant Rona are not the same, he asserted. Sudeep says that as long as people are watching his film, it does not matter to him whether they call it Rangitaranga 2 or 3. It’s from the same director in the same universe, but it is different and that is what matters, according to the actor.

Director Anup Bhandari also addressed the issue and said that Vikrant Rona is a different story in the Rangitaranga cinematic universe.

Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona has been produced by Manjunath and Shalini Gowda and co-produced by Alankar Pandian. It has been directed by Anup Bhandari. Vikrant Rona and Rangitaranga were both directed by Anup Bhandari.

Vikrant Rona released last week in 2D and 3D in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

